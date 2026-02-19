AI Revolution: Balancing Progress and Societal Benefit

Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani warned of potential backlash against artificial intelligence advancements unless their benefits are effectively distributed and beneficial to society at large. Speaking at the AI Impact Summit 2026 alongside Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Nilekani emphasized the need to focus on AI's application for positive public outcomes.

The Infosys co-founder highlighted the dual race in AI development—a promising 'race to the top' and a concerning 'race to the bottom,' with the latter outpacing the former. He called for accelerated efforts to demonstrate AI's advantages, drawing parallels between the resentment of white-collar workers and past globalisation trends.

Nilekani pointed to India's experience in implementing inclusive technologies like Aadhar and UPI, advocating for similar strategies in AI to ensure global benefits. He stressed the importance of linguistic inclusion and urged for AI tools that cater to diverse dialects, emphasizing that India's technical expertise positions it as a leader in showcasing AI's societal applications.

