Left Menu

AI Revolution: Balancing Progress and Societal Benefit

Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani warns that rapid AI advancement could trigger backlash unless benefits are widespread. Speaking with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, he emphasized AI's diffusion for meaningful public good and inclusion. Societal acceptance hinges on AI's profound, useful applications, particularly in India as a use case leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 17:53 IST
AI Revolution: Balancing Progress and Societal Benefit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani warned of potential backlash against artificial intelligence advancements unless their benefits are effectively distributed and beneficial to society at large. Speaking at the AI Impact Summit 2026 alongside Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Nilekani emphasized the need to focus on AI's application for positive public outcomes.

The Infosys co-founder highlighted the dual race in AI development—a promising 'race to the top' and a concerning 'race to the bottom,' with the latter outpacing the former. He called for accelerated efforts to demonstrate AI's advantages, drawing parallels between the resentment of white-collar workers and past globalisation trends.

Nilekani pointed to India's experience in implementing inclusive technologies like Aadhar and UPI, advocating for similar strategies in AI to ensure global benefits. He stressed the importance of linguistic inclusion and urged for AI tools that cater to diverse dialects, emphasizing that India's technical expertise positions it as a leader in showcasing AI's societal applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

 Global
2
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global
3
Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

 Global
4
High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026