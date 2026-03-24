US Ban on Foreign-Made Routers Sparks Supply Chain Reevaluation

The Trump administration recently imposed a ban on the import of new routers made abroad, highlighting concerns over supply chain vulnerabilities and cybersecurity threats.

This action targets consumer-grade routers, critical devices that link home computers, phones, and smart gadgets to the internet, now seen as potential national security risks.

American companies may face shortages and possible price increases as they work to restructure supply chains, establish local manufacturing, and secure U.S. approval for new models.

(With inputs from agencies.)