US Ban on Foreign-Made Routers Sparks Supply Chain Reevaluation
The Trump administration has banned imports of new foreign-made routers, citing national security concerns and cybersecurity risks. This move impacts consumer-grade routers connecting homes to the internet. As production is primarily overseas, American companies might face shortages and price hikes while restructuring supply chains and gaining US approval.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:09 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration recently imposed a ban on the import of new routers made abroad, highlighting concerns over supply chain vulnerabilities and cybersecurity threats.
This action targets consumer-grade routers, critical devices that link home computers, phones, and smart gadgets to the internet, now seen as potential national security risks.
American companies may face shortages and possible price increases as they work to restructure supply chains, establish local manufacturing, and secure U.S. approval for new models.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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