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STL Unveils India's First Hollow Core Fibre Cable

STL, a leader in connectivity solutions, introduces India's first Hollow Core Fibre (HCF) cable. This innovation significantly enhances data transmission speeds by approximately 46%, addressing the demands of modern data centers and high-frequency networks. STL's breakthrough solidifies its position as a global frontrunner in optical communication technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:55 IST
STL Unveils India's First Hollow Core Fibre Cable
  • Country:
  • India

STL, renowned in the connectivity sector, has launched a cutting-edge optical communication technology: India's first Hollow Core Fibre (HCF) cable. This groundbreaking development is poised to revolutionize data transmission by enabling signals to travel 46% faster, meeting the high-bandwidth demands of contemporary data networks.

The newly launched HCF cable, a product of STL's robust R&D capabilities, features a distinctive design that guides light through an air-filled core, markedly reducing latency and signal loss. This positions STL as a trailblazer in the field of deep-tech innovations, particularly for data centers and high-frequency transmission networks.

STL's innovation reflects its commitment to powering the next generation of AI-ready digital infrastructure. With this launch, STL not only demonstrates leadership in optical solutions but also strengthens its dedication to sustainable and high-performance connectivity across global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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