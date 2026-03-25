STL Unveils India's First Hollow Core Fibre Cable
STL, a leader in connectivity solutions, introduces India's first Hollow Core Fibre (HCF) cable. This innovation significantly enhances data transmission speeds by approximately 46%, addressing the demands of modern data centers and high-frequency networks. STL's breakthrough solidifies its position as a global frontrunner in optical communication technology.
- Country:
- India
STL, renowned in the connectivity sector, has launched a cutting-edge optical communication technology: India's first Hollow Core Fibre (HCF) cable. This groundbreaking development is poised to revolutionize data transmission by enabling signals to travel 46% faster, meeting the high-bandwidth demands of contemporary data networks.
The newly launched HCF cable, a product of STL's robust R&D capabilities, features a distinctive design that guides light through an air-filled core, markedly reducing latency and signal loss. This positions STL as a trailblazer in the field of deep-tech innovations, particularly for data centers and high-frequency transmission networks.
STL's innovation reflects its commitment to powering the next generation of AI-ready digital infrastructure. With this launch, STL not only demonstrates leadership in optical solutions but also strengthens its dedication to sustainable and high-performance connectivity across global markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)