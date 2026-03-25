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Alert BSF Troops Detain Pakistani Intruder in Jammu

An elderly Pakistani man was detained by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir after inadvertently crossing the International Border. The man surrendered upon confrontation, and authorities expect to repatriate him after completing necessary formalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:41 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:41 IST
Alert BSF Troops Detain Pakistani Intruder in Jammu
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  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) detained an elderly Pakistani national along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. The incident took place on Wednesday, officials confirmed.

BSF troops observed the individual moving near the Border Out Post Bhaller in the Ramgarh sector. The officials explained that he was confronted after inadvertently crossing into Indian territory.

Upon confrontation, the man surrendered, and preliminary investigations suggest accidental crossing. Authorities mentioned that he might be repatriated soon after fulfilling necessary procedural requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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