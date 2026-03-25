Offline But Not Safe: India's Rising Local Cyber Threats

Recent findings reveal that disconnecting from the internet does not completely shield users from cyber threats. In 2025, nearly one in three computer users in India experienced on-device attacks, as per a Kaspersky report.

The cybersecurity firm stated it intercepted upwards of 6.46 crore incidents via offline sources like USBs, ranking India amongst the top 80 nations globally confronted by these threats.

Kaspersky highlighted the persistent risk cybercriminals pose in exploiting daily-use removable devices, including mimicking collaboration tools such as Microsoft Teams and Google Drive to install malware and extract sensitive data.

(With inputs from agencies.)