Ola Electric's Upgrade Surge: A New Era for EV Enthusiasts

In a significant move towards enhancing customer experience, Ola Electric has announced the expansion of its Insiders Upgrade Program to more than 150 cities. This comes amid strong interest from over 50,000 existing customers keen to upgrade their current Ola vehicles, according to the company.

The upgrade initiative forms a part of Ola's broader strategy to strengthen its electric vehicle footprint across India. It allows existing Gen 1 and Gen 2 customers to transition seamlessly to the latest Gen 3 S1 scooters and Roadster motorcycles.

A spokesperson for Ola Electric expressed excitement about the program's rapid expansion, indicating the deep trust and engagement within its user community. The premium lineup includes varying configurations with competitive pricing, continuing to advocate for a cleaner, electric-powered future.

(With inputs from agencies.)