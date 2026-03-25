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Pudu Robotics Unveils Revolutionary AI-Native Scrubber-Dryer Robots

Pudu Robotics introduces the BG1 Series, AI-native scrubber-dryer robots that enhance commercial cleaning. These robots leverage AI for proactive decision-making, ensuring efficient floor care. Featuring advanced perception and promotional AI technologies, the BG1 marks a new era in commercial robotics, offering unmatched cleaning efficiency and intelligent operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:40 IST
Pudu Robotics Unveils Revolutionary AI-Native Scrubber-Dryer Robots
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  • Country:
  • China

Pudu Robotics has launched the groundbreaking PUDU BG1 Series, a new class of AI-native large scrubber-dryer robots. This leap in technology redefines commercial robotics by integrating artificial intelligence into every facet of floor cleaning, from perception to execution.

The BG1 Series stands out with its sweeping system, auto-dosing, and adaptive cleaning features, enhancing efficiency and saving on consumables. Its high-precision 3D perception system ensures accurate mapping and obstacle avoidance even in challenging environments like warehouses and transportation hubs.

Slated for a global debut at MODEX 2026 and Interclean Amsterdam, the BG1 Series underscores Pudu's continuous innovation in robotics technology, reflecting years of AI expertise and real-world data accumulation. This series sets a new standard for smart cleaning solutions for industries worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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