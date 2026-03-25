Left Menu

Meta's Multibillion-Dollar Bet: Executive Stock Options for AI Growth

Meta Platforms is offering its executives stock options tied to a six-fold valuation increase to over $9 trillion. These options aim to retain key talent as Meta aggressively invests in AI. Achieving the milestones requires significant stock price jumps, with deadlines set for 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:14 IST
Meta's Multibillion-Dollar Bet: Executive Stock Options for AI Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Meta Platforms has unveiled a bold move to retain top executives by offering stock options contingent upon a significant increase in its valuation. The tech giant aims for a six-fold growth to over $9 trillion, reflecting Big Tech's evolving incentive strategies amid the AI era.

The stock options require Meta's shares to achieve unprecedented milestones. The initial tranche unlocks with an 88.2% rise from the closing price, while the most ambitious level demands a six-fold increase. These figures underline Meta's strategic ambitions as it invests heavily in AI infrastructure.

Spearheaded by various top executives, with the exclusion of CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the plan redefines compensation in the tech sector. With steep targets to meet by 2028, the initiative emphasizes Meta's confidence in future AI-led success despite its high-stakes nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026