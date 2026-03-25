Meta's Multibillion-Dollar Bet: Executive Stock Options for AI Growth

Meta Platforms has unveiled a bold move to retain top executives by offering stock options contingent upon a significant increase in its valuation. The tech giant aims for a six-fold growth to over $9 trillion, reflecting Big Tech's evolving incentive strategies amid the AI era.

The stock options require Meta's shares to achieve unprecedented milestones. The initial tranche unlocks with an 88.2% rise from the closing price, while the most ambitious level demands a six-fold increase. These figures underline Meta's strategic ambitions as it invests heavily in AI infrastructure.

Spearheaded by various top executives, with the exclusion of CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the plan redefines compensation in the tech sector. With steep targets to meet by 2028, the initiative emphasizes Meta's confidence in future AI-led success despite its high-stakes nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)