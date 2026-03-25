Kai Havertz's Comeback: Arsenal Star Gears Up for World Cup Challenge

Germany's forward Kai Havertz is once again demonstrating remarkable form following a series of injuries over the past year. As Arsenal prepares to compete across three major competitions, Havertz sees this as the perfect runway toward the World Cup later this year, he mentioned in a press briefing on Wednesday.

On the road to recovery, Havertz remarked about the challenges he faced since his initial injury in February last year, which kept him sidelined for an extended period. Having returned to the field with Arsenal in January, the 26-year-old feels fit and eager for the club's demanding match schedule.

Crucially, these competitions offer Havertz the chance to gain momentum before Germany's World Cup campaign, where they aim to assert their standing on the world stage. The World Cup, beginning in June and co-hosted by Mexico, the United States, and Canada, presents a key opportunity for Germany following disappointing exits in recent tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)