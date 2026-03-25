Neeraj A. Sharma Honored as 'Consul of the Year' at Consular Day 2026

In a prestigious ceremony on March 25, Neeraj A. Sharma, Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Palau to India, was awarded the 'Consul of the Year' title during the Consular Day 2026 celebrations in New Delhi. This event was organized by the Honorary Consular Corps Diplomatique - India (HCCD-India).

The gathering was attended by distinguished figures from the diplomatic community, including ambassadors, high commissioners, honorary consuls, and officials from the Ministry of External Affairs. Chief Guest Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament, joined Guest of Honour H.E. Mr. Alem Tsehaye Woldemariam, Ambassador of Eritrea and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, and H.E. Maj. Gen. Vetsop Namgyel, Ambassador of Bhutan and Deputy Dean of the Diplomatic Corps. They lauded Sharma's pivotal role in advancing bilateral relations between India and Palau, which have flourished under his leadership.

K.L. Ganju, President of HCCD-India, emphasized the vital role honorary consuls play in fostering international ties and people-to-people connections. He noted the significance of such recognitions in celebrating individuals who forge enduring bridges between nations. In his acceptance speech, Neeraj Sharma expressed gratitude for the honor and reiterated his commitment to promoting global partnerships. Known for his expertise in international relations and public administration, Sharma continues to advocate for multicultural dialogue and meaningful diplomatic cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)