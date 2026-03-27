ACES India Powers 4G & 5G Connectivity at Noida Airport
ACES India has partnered with leading telecom providers to enable seamless 4G and 5G connectivity at the Noida International Airport. This milestone, ahead of the airport's launch in March 2026, ensures uninterrupted high-speed services. It reflects ACES India's commitment to future-ready, scalable telecom infrastructure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 27-03-2026 11:35 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 11:35 IST
In a remarkable stride towards enhancing India's digital infrastructure, ACES India has announced the successful deployment of seamless 4G and 5G connectivity at the Noida International Airport.
This technological achievement, accomplished in collaboration with major telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea, positions the airport as a future-ready hub for high-speed digital services.
The anticipated completion in March 2026 will witness an integration of multi-operator connectivity, ensuring passengers robust voice and data services from day one, setting a precedent in aviation infrastructure.
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