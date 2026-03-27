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WTO Reforms Stalled: U.S. and India at Odds

Trade ministers from around the world meet in Cameroon to discuss critical World Trade Organization reforms. However, significant differences exist between the U.S. and India, hindering progress. The U.S. aims for permanent e-commerce agreements, while India prioritizes protecting tariff revenues and public stockholding, leaving the WTO at an impasse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:03 IST
WTO Reforms Stalled: U.S. and India at Odds
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At a crucial meeting in Yaounde, Cameroon, trade ministers are facing significant challenges in pushing forward reforms to the World Trade Organization. Key disagreements between the U.S. and India are proving to be major obstacles, according to confidential sources.

India's resistance to certain proposals, including permanent e-commerce agreements and investment facilitation deals, contrasts with the more flexible positions of nations like the U.S., EU, and China, leading to frustrations among member countries.

India's insistence on protecting its agricultural policies, such as public stockholding, further delays WTO consensus, highlighting the delicate balance between reform needs and national interests in a volatile global trade environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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