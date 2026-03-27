Dulux Weathershield's 'Colourful & Powerful' Holi Campaign Becomes a Viral Sensation

Dulux Weathershield activated a playful Holi campaign, encapsulating the core promise of its flagship exterior paint brand. The campaign, titled 'Colourful & Powerful Holi,' features collaboration with Blinkit to include surprise gulal in select delivery orders, captivating consumers across select cities.

This festive activation resonated with a wide audience, amassing engagement from over 28 million individuals on social media platforms. User-generated content such as reels, unboxing videos, and memes proliferated, organically amplifying the campaign's reach and impact.

JSW Dulux Limited, part of the JSW Group, is committed to driving growth with a focus on innovation and sustainability. As a leader in decorative paints, the company leverages strong local expertise to enhance its competitive standing in the market.