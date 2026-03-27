Yahoo's Past and Future: Can AI-Powered Scout Lead a Comeback?

Internet pioneer Yahoo is making strides into the realm of artificial intelligence with Scout, an innovative answer engine. The move comes as Yahoo seeks to redefine itself, leveraging AI to appeal to a broad audience amidst stronger competitors.

CEO Jim Lanzone, a veteran in restructuring online enterprises, aims to expand Yahoo's reach using Scout, despite its tumultuous past marked by missed opportunities, including a failed acquisition of Google years ago. Currently generating significant revenue, plans are underway for the introduction of Scout among its 250 million users in the U.S., supplementing its gains in a tech-driven landscape.

Although Yahoo faces an uphill battle against technology giants and AI chatbots alike, Lanzone is optimistic about the brand's prospects, hinting at a potential return to the public market. With a loyal audience and strategic innovations, Yahoo could once again command attention on the digital stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)