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Eritrean Footballers' Disappearance After AFCON Qualifier Sparks Concern

Seven Eritrean footballers have vanished following a victory over Eswatini in AFCON qualifiers. Eritrea, which hadn't participated since 2008, witnessed players seeking better opportunities abroad. Despite the team's aggregate win, the disappearance highlights ongoing socio-political challenges in Eritrea under President Isaias Afwerki’s rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 23:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 23:59 IST
Eritrean Footballers' Disappearance After AFCON Qualifier Sparks Concern
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In a concerning development, seven Eritrean football players have disappeared following their team's victory against Eswatini in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The event marks Eritrea's return to AFCON since the 2008 campaign.

The Eritrean team, which previously refrained from traveling abroad due to past incidents of players fleeing, saw this disappearance after their successful 4-1 aggregate win. These players, mostly substitutes, are believed to be seeking economic stability and opportunities in more prosperous nations.

This incident underscores persistent socio-political challenges in Eritrea, governed by President Isaias Afwerki since its independence in 1993. Activists highlight the stagnant socio-political environment, which leaves many citizens, including athletes, hopeful for change yet pursuing opportunities elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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