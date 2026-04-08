Pioneering AI: Haryana's Leap into the Future with World Bank Partnership
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reviews the Haryana AI Development Programme, a Rs 474-crore initiative in collaboration with the World Bank. A focus on skilling residents, incubating startups, and ethical AI governance, the project aligns with the IndiaAI Mission to boost technological advancements in the state.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move towards technological advancement, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini convened a meeting on Wednesday to evaluate the Haryana AI Development Programme (HAIDP). This innovative Rs 474-crore initiative, developed in partnership with the World Bank, aims to thrust the state into the forefront of artificial intelligence development.
The project, approved by the Department of Economic Affairs, has received green lights from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and NITI Aayog. Set to submit a Detailed Project Report by June, the programme is structured around five pillars central to the IndiaAI Mission, focusing on skills, startups, data, applications, and governance.
Following a thorough visit by a World Bank mission team, the state emphasizes identifying potential AI use cases within government departments. The initiative seeks to cultivate startups, with discussions held on skilling and incubation. Plans for AI hubs in Panchkula and Gurugram highlight Haryana's ambitious stride in AI prominence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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