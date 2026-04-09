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TCS Surges Ahead: Profits Soar as New Deals and AI Drive Growth

India's giant IT firm, TCS, reported a 12.22% rise in Q4 profits, driven by enhanced margins and new deals. Despite workforce cuts, TCS added jobs, enhancing its employee base. The company achieved strong AI-based revenue and maintained customer trust in tech investments, forecasting sustained growth for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:12 IST
TCS Surges Ahead: Profits Soar as New Deals and AI Drive Growth
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TCS, the flagship IT services company in India, has reported a commendable 12.22% hike in its net profit for the March quarter, reaching Rs 13,718 crore. This profit surge is attributed to expanded operating profit margins, which hit a four-year high of 25.3%.

CEO K Krithivasan expressed optimism as TCS enters the new financial year with strong deal momentum, despite challenges from the West Asia crisis impacting clients in the travel sector. In a strategic workforce development, TCS added 2,356 jobs in Q4, reversing a declining trend seen in the prior quarters.

Despite macro-economic challenges, TCS's revenue rose by 9.64% to Rs 70,698 crore. With AI-driven revenue exceeding USD 2.3 billion, an impressive deal signing of USD 12 billion reinforces TCS's solid position in the competitive market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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