TCS Surges Ahead: Profits Soar as New Deals and AI Drive Growth

TCS, the flagship IT services company in India, has reported a commendable 12.22% hike in its net profit for the March quarter, reaching Rs 13,718 crore. This profit surge is attributed to expanded operating profit margins, which hit a four-year high of 25.3%.

CEO K Krithivasan expressed optimism as TCS enters the new financial year with strong deal momentum, despite challenges from the West Asia crisis impacting clients in the travel sector. In a strategic workforce development, TCS added 2,356 jobs in Q4, reversing a declining trend seen in the prior quarters.

Despite macro-economic challenges, TCS's revenue rose by 9.64% to Rs 70,698 crore. With AI-driven revenue exceeding USD 2.3 billion, an impressive deal signing of USD 12 billion reinforces TCS's solid position in the competitive market.

(With inputs from agencies.)