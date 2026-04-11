Cross-Strait Dialogue: A Call for Meaningful Exchange

The United States emphasized the importance of meaningful dialogue across the Taiwan Strait following a meeting between Taiwan's opposition leader and China's President Xi Jinping. The US insists that any resolution to cross-Strait differences should come from dialogue with Taiwan's democratically elected authorities.

According to a State Department spokesperson, the US remains neutral on the official outcome of these differences but opposes any unilateral actions that could alter the status quo. The US also urges Beijing to reduce military, diplomatic, and economic pressure on Taiwan.

During the meeting, Xi Jinping communicated to Cheng Li-wun, leader of Taiwan's Kuomintang party, China's firm stance against Taiwan's independence and its goal of reunification with the island, which operates under a democratic government.

(With inputs from agencies.)