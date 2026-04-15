Revolutionizing AI with Self-Evolving Systems

SeedlingLabs, a leader in AI-native Product Development-as-a-Service, has introduced two cutting-edge systems: Orchard for software quality assurance and Sprout for technology-enabled education infrastructure. These innovations signify the firm's commitment to autonomous, real-time infrastructure that leverages AI to eliminate fragmented workflows.

Orchard addresses the inefficiencies in traditional software testing. Typically, teams spend significant time and resources on automation, facing unreliable testing scripts and processes. With Orchard, SeedlingLabs offers intent-driven automation, reducing manual testing and ensuring robust quality assurance with minimal intervention.

In the education sector, Sprout transforms how institutions manage lesson planning and student assessment, shifting from static processes to continuous improvement models. This system provides teachers and administrators with real-time insights into student progress, streamlining operations and improving educational outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)