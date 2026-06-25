Europe Sizzles: Heatwave Rewrites Records and Daily Life
Europe is experiencing a deadly heatwave, setting record high temperatures in June. The extreme heat has disrupted power, closed schools, and claimed dozens of lives. Countries affected include France, Britain, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands, with authorities urging the public to adapt to these unprecedented conditions.
Europe is in the throes of a deadly early summer heatwave, with Britain setting a record high temperature for June. Large parts of Western Europe remain under intense heat, prompting authorities to issue urgent warnings and adapt daily routines for safety. The heatwave, which has resulted in dozens of deaths, is attributed to a weather pattern known as an Omega block, intensified by climate change.
The French capital Paris, along with Southwest England, shattered their June temperature records, reaching 40.9°C and 36.4°C respectively. In response, Britain's Met Office extended its red heat alert, signaling significant disruptions to daily life. The alert coincides with efforts in France to modify health services and in Italy to safeguard outdoor workers.
Reports of heat-related incidents and casualties are pouring in from across the continent. Drowning incidents in France and Germany, as well as heat-related deaths in Italy, underscore the urgent need for public vigilance. Meanwhile, soaring demand for air conditioning is benefitting Asian appliance manufacturers. As Europe grapples with this relentless heat, experts highlight the clear link to ongoing climate change.
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