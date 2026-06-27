Trump Administration Nearing Approval for Anthropic's Fable 5 Model

The Trump administration is reportedly close to permitting Anthropic to regain access to its Fable 5 model, according to a source familiar with the circumstances. While Axios reported this development, Reuters has not yet confirmed the report independently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Trump Administration Is Close To Allowing Anthropic To Restore Access To Its Fable Model | Updated: 27-06-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 18:24 IST
Trump Administration Nearing Approval for Anthropic's Fable 5 Model

The Trump administration is reportedly close to granting Anthropic permission to restore access to its advanced Fable 5 model, as reported by Axios. A source familiar with the situation provided this information.

At the time of reporting, Reuters could not independently confirm Axios's report. The decision, if confirmed, represents a significant development in Anthropic's capabilities and operational capacity.

Further details on the timeline for this potential restoration remain undisclosed, highlighting a moment of anticipation for stakeholders and observers of Anthropic's technological advancements.

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