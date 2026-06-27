Trump Administration Nearing Approval for Anthropic's Fable 5 Model

The Trump Administration Is Close To Allowing Anthropic To Restore Access To Its Fable Model

The Trump administration is reportedly close to granting Anthropic permission to restore access to its advanced Fable 5 model, as reported by Axios. A source familiar with the situation provided this information.

At the time of reporting, Reuters could not independently confirm Axios's report. The decision, if confirmed, represents a significant development in Anthropic's capabilities and operational capacity.

Further details on the timeline for this potential restoration remain undisclosed, highlighting a moment of anticipation for stakeholders and observers of Anthropic's technological advancements.