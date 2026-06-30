South Korea's Quantum Leap in AI: The Billion-Dollar Bet

Samsung Electronics And Sk Hynix Are Making One Of The Biggest Bets Yet On The Artificial Intelligence Boom With Investments Worth Hundreds Of Billions Of Dollars

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are placing a monumental bet on the artificial intelligence boom, with investments totaling hundreds of billions of dollars toward expanding memory chip production. Despite the massive scale, there are concerns that such rapid expansion could backfire if AI investment wanes.

The South Korean government aims to double its memory chip output within five years, accelerating construction in the Yongin semiconductor cluster. The tech companies have pledged an astonishing 3,200 trillion won ($2.07 trillion), setting the stage for new and ongoing projects to meet escalating global demand for high-bandwidth memory chips.

Analysts caution that overexpansion led by demand from AI hyperscalers could lead to oversupply issues. However, both Samsung and SK Hynix are adjusting their investment strategies to mitigate risks, underscoring South Korea's commitment to becoming a global leader in AI technology.