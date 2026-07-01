Netflix revives Gene Wilder’s voice with AI for new 'Wonka' reality series

Netflix Has Partnered With Ai Firm Elevenlabs To Recreate Late Actor Gene Wilders Voice For The Reality Competition Series Wonkas The Golden Ticket

Netflix has partnered with AI ​firm ElevenLabs to recreate late actor ​Gene Wilder’s voice for the reality ‌competition ​series "Wonka's The Golden Ticket," the streamer said on Tuesday.

ElevenLabs specializes in AI-generated, human-like speech and voice cloning technology. Wilder, who played the ‌title character in the original 1971 "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" film, died in 2016 at the age of 83.

"More than five decades after Gene brought Willy Wonka to life, people of ‌all ages and backgrounds around the world continue to find joy, laughter and inspiration in ‌his performance,” said Karen B. Wilder, Gene Wilder’s wife, on behalf of the Gene Wilder Estate. “Gene had a remarkable ability to bring humor, wonder and heart into people’s lives, and that connection has endured for generations," she added.

Wilder ⁠is known ​for his roles in ⁠films including "The Producers," "Blazing Saddles" and "Young Frankenstein." Other late Hollywood actors, including Carrie Fisher, Harold Ramis and Paul Walker, have had ⁠their likeness replicated using AI.

The series stems from a collaboration with the Roald Dahl Story Company, named after ​the British author of 1964's "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" novel. Netflix acquired the company ⁠in 2021. "Wonka's The Golden Ticket" is also being produced in partnership with the Gene Wilder Estate and will feature Wilder's ⁠co-star ​Rusty Goffe, reprising his film role as an Oompa Loompa. The show follows 12 lucky golden-ticket winners, each accompanied by a partner of their choosing, as they navigate a series of ⁠games, tests and temptations within the colorful world of Wonka. Only one contestant will ultimately win ⁠the grand prize.

The distinctive ⁠whimsy of Willy Wonka has left a lasting cultural imprint, inspiring generations of adaptations, merchandise, concerts and pop culture references. "Wonka’s The Golden Ticket" will ‌make its ‌Netflix debut on September 23.