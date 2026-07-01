Boeing's IT Outage Causes Production Disruption

Boeing experienced an unplanned IT outage that significantly disrupted its commercial and military production operations. The outage, not believed to be a cyberattack, caused delays in final commercial jet inspections and paperwork. The company managed some deliveries despite the setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boeing Said On Tuesday That An Unplanned It Outage Affected Some Of Its Computer Systems And Applications The Outage Significantly Disrupted The Aerospace Firms Commercial And Military Production | Updated: 01-07-2026 04:43 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 04:43 IST
Boeing's IT Outage Causes Production Disruption
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Boeing reported an unexpected IT outage impacting its computer systems and applications, according to a recent announcement made Tuesday.

The aerospace giant's commercial and military operations faced significant disruptions due to the outage, as reported by the Air Current citing insider sources. While Boeing refrained from confirming these reports, a statement assured that the outage was not related to a cyberattack and efforts are underway to restore full functionality.

Despite these challenges, Boeing succeeded in completing some deliveries on the final day of the quarter, although final inspections and paperwork for commercial jets were notably delayed or halted, as mentioned by the Air Current.

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