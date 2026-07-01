Boeing's IT Outage Causes Production Disruption

Boeing Said On Tuesday That An Unplanned It Outage Affected Some Of Its Computer Systems And Applications The Outage Significantly Disrupted The Aerospace Firms Commercial And Military Production

Boeing reported an unexpected IT outage impacting its computer systems and applications, according to a recent announcement made Tuesday.

The aerospace giant's commercial and military operations faced significant disruptions due to the outage, as reported by the Air Current citing insider sources. While Boeing refrained from confirming these reports, a statement assured that the outage was not related to a cyberattack and efforts are underway to restore full functionality.

Despite these challenges, Boeing succeeded in completing some deliveries on the final day of the quarter, although final inspections and paperwork for commercial jets were notably delayed or halted, as mentioned by the Air Current.