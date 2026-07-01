Anthropic's AI Models Regain Freedom Post-Export Control Lift

Anthropic Said On Tuesday That The Us Commerce Department Lifted Export Controls On Its Most Advanced Fable And Mythos Ai Models

The U.S. Commerce Department has lifted export restrictions on Anthropic's advanced AI models, Fable and Mythos, following a suspension due to national security concerns. This move comes just weeks after Washington imposed a clampdown amid fears that AI models could be exploited by foreign military intelligence.

The restrictions were initially placed in response to fears of these tools being misused. Since then, Anthropic has worked closely with the U.S. government, establishing protocols meant to strengthen safeguards and prevent AI jailbreaks. The company is now widening access under these new guidelines to both domestic and select international partners.

The decision to ease the controls signals a tentative step forward in balancing innovation with security. While the threat of AI misuse looms, the collaborative efforts between Anthropic and governmental bodies underscore a commitment to maintaining technological advancement alongside comprehensive safety measures.