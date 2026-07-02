OpenAI's Bold Move: Proposing Government Stakes in AI

OpenAI has proposed granting a 5% stake to the U.S. government, as reported by the Financial Times, amidst rising scrutiny in Washington over AI development and profit-sharing. This move aims to address concerns about misuse and ensure Americans benefit.

The proposal extends to other U.S. AI firms, though it remains uncertain if they will consent. Attempts to confirm the report with OpenAI and the White House were unsuccessful. This follows President Trump's exploration of public stakes in AI companies to foster more inclusive profit distribution.

OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, has discussed similar plans with key government figures, while some AI companies like Anthropic are considering a digital dividend funded by AI taxes. These discussions underscore the sector's efforts to balance national interests and innovation.