OpenAI Proposes 5% Stake for U.S. Government Amid AI Sector Scrutiny

OpenAI is contemplating giving a 5% stake to the U.S. government, the Financial Times reported, amid intensifying scrutiny of AI firms in Washington. The industry's massive valuations and potential misuse of advanced models have raised concerns about whether Americans are benefiting adequately.

In response to growing public backlash over AI's potential to disrupt the economy, including job losses, OpenAI has suggested that other U.S. AI firms might offer the government similar stakes, though it's uncertain if they will agree. This proposal aims to bolster ties with a U.S. administration increasingly active in technology regulation.

As legislative and public discussions about AI regulation grow, OpenAI and Anthropic are managing regulatory uncertainty ahead of anticipated initial public offerings, with debates on public stakes in AI companies gaining traction. This follows President Trump's consideration of public involvement in AI firm profits and Senator Bernie Sanders advocating for substantial government stakes in large AI companies.