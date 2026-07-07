Isar Aerospace Expands with New Launch Pad in Nova Scotia
German rocket maker Isar Aerospace has partnered with Canadian company Maritime Launch Services to establish a dedicated launch pad for its Spectrum rocket at Spaceport Nova Scotia in eastern Canada. This collaboration aims to enhance Canada's sovereign space access and expand Isar Aerospace's global launch capabilities.
German rocket maker Isar Aerospace announced on Tuesday its agreement with Canadian space company Maritime Launch Services to construct a specialized launch pad for its Spectrum rocket at Spaceport Nova Scotia in Eastern Canada.
This strategic move seeks to bolster Canada's autonomous access to space while simultaneously expanding Isar Aerospace's global launch capacity, according to the company.
The collaboration underscores both entities' commitment to enhancing the infrastructure required for successful rocket launches and signifies a notable development in the aerospace sector, reinforcing the two countries' positioning in the international space market.