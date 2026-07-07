NATO Summit Spurs Wave of Defence Deals in Ankara

Defence Companies From Nato Member States Gathered In Ankara On Tuesday For An Industry Forum Held Alongside The Alliances Annual Summit

In Ankara, defence companies from NATO member states convened during the alliance’s annual summit, sparking a series of defence cooperation agreements. This platform facilitated the announcement of major procurement deals.

Swedish defence giant SAAB revealed its potential agreement with NATO for the purchase of up to 10 GlobalEye airborne early warning and control aircraft. CEO Micael Johansson indicated a delivery timeline starting in 2030, with each aircraft priced between $400 million and $450 million.

Moreover, a strategic collaboration between Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall aims to produce ATACMS missiles in Germany. This initiative marks the first manufacturing of these missiles outside the U.S. Additionally, allies committed to acquiring Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton drones, with several NATO countries showing interest. Other significant announcements came from Airbus and Isar Aerospace, focusing on strategic airlift fleet expansions and launch infrastructure enhancements, respectively.