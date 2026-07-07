Le Pen's Political Future in Jeopardy with Uphold of Conviction

A French Appeal Court On Tuesday Upheld Marine Le Pens Conviction For Misusing Eu Funds But Shortened Her Ban On Running For Public Office

A French appeal court on Tuesday upheld the conviction of Marine Le Pen for misappropriating EU funds, while reducing her ban from public office, potentially enabling her to run for the 2027 presidential election.

However, a three-year jail sentence, with two years suspended and one year under electronic monitoring, complicates her potential campaign and raises questions about her political aspirations given her reluctance to campaign under such conditions.

Le Pen is set to discuss her political future in a prime-time television interview, amidst party speculation and potential for leadership shifts with her conviction affecting the National Rally's strategies.