Le Pen's Political Future in Jeopardy with Uphold of Conviction
Marine Le Pen's appeal was upheld by a French court, maintaining her conviction for misusing EU funds but now with a shortened ban on public office, theoretically allowing her to run in 2027. However, a new prison sentence complicates her candidacy, leading to potential changes in her party's leadership ambitions.
A French appeal court on Tuesday upheld the conviction of Marine Le Pen for misappropriating EU funds, while reducing her ban from public office, potentially enabling her to run for the 2027 presidential election.
However, a three-year jail sentence, with two years suspended and one year under electronic monitoring, complicates her potential campaign and raises questions about her political aspirations given her reluctance to campaign under such conditions.
Le Pen is set to discuss her political future in a prime-time television interview, amidst party speculation and potential for leadership shifts with her conviction affecting the National Rally's strategies.
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