Moonshot Unveils Kimi K3: The New Giant in China's AI Landscape

In a significant leap for China's AI capabilities, Moonshot has introduced Kimi K3, the largest open-weight AI model globally, with a staggering 2.8 trillion parameters.

The launch positions Moonshot at the forefront of AI innovation, rivalling U.S. giants like Anthropic, whose frontier models have recently faced setbacks. Chinese developers are rapidly closing the AI gap, with Moonshot's Kimi K3 setting a new benchmark for performance and efficiency.

This model's advancements in GPU kernel optimisation and successful evaluations mark a shake-up in the tech landscape, impacting competitors and the future direction of AI development globally.