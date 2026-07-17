Apple Eyes Nvidia's Crown: A Tech Titan Showdown

Apple is closing in on Nvidia to become the most valuable company globally, reflecting changing investor sentiment toward AI. Although Nvidia recently surpassed a $5 trillion valuation, Apple's strategic AI advancements and ecosystem monetization position it as a strong contender. The evolving market dynamics could reshape industry rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 18:30 IST
Apple Eyes Nvidia's Crown: A Tech Titan Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Apple is nearing a major milestone, poised to overtake Nvidia as the world's most valuable company. This potential reshuffling of tech heavyweights comes as investors shift their focus on AI prospects.

Currently valued at $4.90 trillion, Apple's shares showed positive movement in pre-market trading, closing the gap with Nvidia. Nvidia's recent 2.4% decline positions Apple to reclaim the top spot for the first time since last year.

Experts note Apple's newfound strength in AI monetization through services and hardware upgrades. The company's recent overhaul of Siri and strategic use of iPhone data may further propel its AI capabilities, as CEO Tim Cook prepares to hand over the reins to John Ternus.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

Beyond Funding: OECD Says Smarter Governance Is the Key to Accelerating Global SDG Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026