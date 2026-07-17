Apple Eyes Nvidia's Crown: A Tech Titan Showdown

Apple is nearing a major milestone, poised to overtake Nvidia as the world's most valuable company. This potential reshuffling of tech heavyweights comes as investors shift their focus on AI prospects.

Currently valued at $4.90 trillion, Apple's shares showed positive movement in pre-market trading, closing the gap with Nvidia. Nvidia's recent 2.4% decline positions Apple to reclaim the top spot for the first time since last year.

Experts note Apple's newfound strength in AI monetization through services and hardware upgrades. The company's recent overhaul of Siri and strategic use of iPhone data may further propel its AI capabilities, as CEO Tim Cook prepares to hand over the reins to John Ternus.