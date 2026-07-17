Apple Eyes Nvidia's Crown: A Tech Titan Showdown
Apple is closing in on Nvidia to become the most valuable company globally, reflecting changing investor sentiment toward AI. Although Nvidia recently surpassed a $5 trillion valuation, Apple's strategic AI advancements and ecosystem monetization position it as a strong contender. The evolving market dynamics could reshape industry rankings.
- Country:
- United States
Apple is nearing a major milestone, poised to overtake Nvidia as the world's most valuable company. This potential reshuffling of tech heavyweights comes as investors shift their focus on AI prospects.
Currently valued at $4.90 trillion, Apple's shares showed positive movement in pre-market trading, closing the gap with Nvidia. Nvidia's recent 2.4% decline positions Apple to reclaim the top spot for the first time since last year.
Experts note Apple's newfound strength in AI monetization through services and hardware upgrades. The company's recent overhaul of Siri and strategic use of iPhone data may further propel its AI capabilities, as CEO Tim Cook prepares to hand over the reins to John Ternus.
ALSO READ
-
Wall Street's AI Rally Faces Reassessment Amid Chip Selloff and Netflix Forecast
-
Zoox Recall Highlights Challenges in Self-Driving Technology
-
South Africa urges science to deliver real-world solutions
-
Policybazaar Hits Milestone with Over ₹3,016 Crore in Term Insurance Claims
-
Moonshot's Groundbreaking Kimi K3: The Largest Open AI Model Yet