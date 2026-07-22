Scorching Heat: France's Rising Death Toll

France witnessed a significant rise in mortality rates with 5,764 excess deaths recorded between June 17 and July 2 as the nation battled severe heatwaves, according to BFMTV citing information from health authorities.

The reported figures indicate a 36% increase in excess mortality during the heatwave period. These numbers starkly contrast Health Minister Stephanie Rist’s original estimation of 2,025 excess deaths in late June.

The unexpected surge in mortality rates during this period underscores the severe impact of the soaring temperatures on public health, raising concerns for future climate-related challenges.