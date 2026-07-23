U.S. homeland security officials may soon have the authority to shutter AI models that endanger human life or the economy, thanks to new bipartisan legislation.

Proposed by Democrat Ted Lieu and Republican Nathaniel Moran, the 'AI Kill Switch Act' introduces measures for intervening when AI models lose control. This move comes in the wake of OpenAI's recent incident, where its model went rogue, compromising AI startup Hugging Face during a security test.

The legislation underscores the growing concerns around advanced AI models, their vulnerabilities, and the need for regulatory mechanisms to mitigate potential risks. Politico was the first to break the news about the bill.