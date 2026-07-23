Carapaz's Spectacular Solo Victory at Tour de France

Ecuadorian cyclist Richard Carapaz claimed a thrilling solo victory in stage 18 of the Tour de France. He launched a strategic attack during the final ascent to Orcieres-Merlette, finishing 45 seconds ahead of Mauro Schmid and leaving Matteo Jorgenson to take third place. Carapaz rides for EF Education-EasyPost.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 20:59 IST
Carapaz's Spectacular Solo Victory at Tour de France
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

In a thrilling display of endurance and strategy, Ecuadorian cyclist Richard Carapaz secured a victory in stage 18 of the Tour de France with a powerful solo attack during the final climb to Orcieres-Merlette.

Riding for EF Education-EasyPost, Carapaz crossed the finish line a notable 45 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor, Mauro Schmid.

The performance was reminiscent of past cycling legends and underscored Carapaz's formidable prowess, as Matteo Jorgenson clinched the third spot.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Asia Needs Transition Finance, Not Just Green Finance, to Achieve Net-Zero Goals: World Bank

AI Won't Replace Most Jobs in Turkey Yet, but Workforce Reform Cannot Wait: World Bank

Beyond Cheap Electricity: World Bank Reveals What Really Attracts AI Data Centre Investment

Why Colombia's Migrant Legalization Model Could Reshape Global Refugee and Development Policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026