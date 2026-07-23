Carapaz's Spectacular Solo Victory at Tour de France

In a thrilling display of endurance and strategy, Ecuadorian cyclist Richard Carapaz secured a victory in stage 18 of the Tour de France with a powerful solo attack during the final climb to Orcieres-Merlette.

Riding for EF Education-EasyPost, Carapaz crossed the finish line a notable 45 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor, Mauro Schmid.

The performance was reminiscent of past cycling legends and underscored Carapaz's formidable prowess, as Matteo Jorgenson clinched the third spot.