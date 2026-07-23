Carapaz's Spectacular Solo Victory at Tour de France
Ecuadorian cyclist Richard Carapaz claimed a thrilling solo victory in stage 18 of the Tour de France. He launched a strategic attack during the final ascent to Orcieres-Merlette, finishing 45 seconds ahead of Mauro Schmid and leaving Matteo Jorgenson to take third place. Carapaz rides for EF Education-EasyPost.
- Country:
- Ecuador
In a thrilling display of endurance and strategy, Ecuadorian cyclist Richard Carapaz secured a victory in stage 18 of the Tour de France with a powerful solo attack during the final climb to Orcieres-Merlette.
Riding for EF Education-EasyPost, Carapaz crossed the finish line a notable 45 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor, Mauro Schmid.
The performance was reminiscent of past cycling legends and underscored Carapaz's formidable prowess, as Matteo Jorgenson clinched the third spot.
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