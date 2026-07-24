Inside China's Chip Power Play: CXMT Battles Huawei Amid Rising Inspections

Chinese chip manufacturer ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) confronts Huawei over escalating chip prices. This power struggle showcases the evolving dynamics of China's semiconductor sector. CXMT, now commanding premium pricing, is preparing for an IPO while facing U.S. scrutiny and rising geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 10:30 IST
Inside China's Chip Power Play: CXMT Battles Huawei Amid Rising Inspections
  • Country:
  • China

The escalating power struggle between Chinese chip giant CXMT and technology behemoth Huawei highlights significant shifts within China's semiconductor industry.

Once a low-margin business, memory chip production has evolved into a high-demand sector, with CXMT leveraging its position to command prices that even Huawei finds challenging.

As tensions rise, the developments have captured Washington's attention, amid ongoing debates on limiting Chinese access to crucial chipmaking technologies.

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