Microsoft Faces Antitrust Investigation Over Misleading Subscription Pricing

The UK's antitrust regulator is investigating Microsoft for potentially misleading consumers about subscription pricing for Microsoft 365, particularly following the inclusion of the AI assistant, Copilot. The investigation will assess if customers were adequately informed about pricing changes before renewing subscriptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 16:17 IST
Microsoft Faces Antitrust Investigation Over Misleading Subscription Pricing
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is delving into allegations that Microsoft misled consumers with its Microsoft 365 subscription service pricing. The probe focuses on how the tech giant marketed its AI assistant Copilot as a no-cost add-on, only to later introduce higher renewal costs for personal and family users.

This investigation is part of a broader scrutiny of Microsoft's business practices globally, addressing wider concerns around transparency and customer communication. The CMA emphasizes the necessity for customers to have clear, transparent information when it comes to pricing, which Microsoft is accused of breaching.

As Microsoft grapples with these regulatory challenges, authorities in Australia and Italy are conducting similar investigations. The outcome of these probes could reshape how tech companies are expected to communicate changes in pricing and services to consumers.

TRENDING

1
Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO

Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO

United States
2
Boeing 737 MAX Seat Installation Error Prompts FAA Directive

Boeing 737 MAX Seat Installation Error Prompts FAA Directive

United States
3
Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO Amidst Trade Tensions

Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO Amidst Trade Tensions

United States
4
Dollar Dominates Amid Rate Hike Speculation

Dollar Dominates Amid Rate Hike Speculation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Climate Change Is Challenging Asia's Energy Security and Reshaping Infrastructure Investment

India’s Digital Land Reform Could Turn Old Errors into Permanent Injustice

Policies, Committees, No Control: Inside Africa’s Digital Governance Gap

More Money Isn't Enough: Kenya Study Reveals the Secret to Creating High-Growth Businesses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026