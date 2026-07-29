Microsoft Faces Antitrust Investigation Over Misleading Subscription Pricing

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is delving into allegations that Microsoft misled consumers with its Microsoft 365 subscription service pricing. The probe focuses on how the tech giant marketed its AI assistant Copilot as a no-cost add-on, only to later introduce higher renewal costs for personal and family users.

This investigation is part of a broader scrutiny of Microsoft's business practices globally, addressing wider concerns around transparency and customer communication. The CMA emphasizes the necessity for customers to have clear, transparent information when it comes to pricing, which Microsoft is accused of breaching.

As Microsoft grapples with these regulatory challenges, authorities in Australia and Italy are conducting similar investigations. The outcome of these probes could reshape how tech companies are expected to communicate changes in pricing and services to consumers.