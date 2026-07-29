Microsoft Faces Antitrust Probe Over Subscription Practices

The UK's antitrust regulator is set to investigate Microsoft to determine if personal and family customers of Microsoft 365 were misled by its subscription marketing practices, possibly resulting in higher payments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 15:41 IST
Microsoft Faces Antitrust Probe Over Subscription Practices
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  • United Kingdom

The UK's antitrust regulator has announced an investigation into Microsoft. The inquiry will examine the company's promotional tactics regarding its subscription plans, particularly focusing on whether users of Microsoft 365 were misled.

The investigation seeks to determine if personal and family customers were given incorrect information about their subscription options, leading to unnecessary costs.

This move underscores broader concerns around transparency and fair marketing practices within the tech industry.

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