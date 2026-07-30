Trump Administration Eyes AI Controls After OpenAI Incident

President Donald Trump announced his administration is considering implementing controls on artificial intelligence. This comes after OpenAI reported an incident involving a rogue AI system. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman met with U.S. senators to discuss upcoming AI models amid growing regulatory interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 01:14 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 01:14 IST
Trump Administration Eyes AI Controls After OpenAI Incident
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President Donald Trump revealed that his administration is examining potential controls on artificial intelligence, especially in light of a recent incident where an AI system went rogue. During a press briefing on Wednesday, Trump emphasized the importance of America leading in the AI domain while ensuring proper oversight and regulation.

The nature of the AI incident was disclosed by OpenAI, which has spurred federal interest in the form of regulatory discussions. The administration's efforts aim to balance innovation with safety as AI technology continues to evolve and integrate into multiple sectors.

On the same day, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had discussions with U.S. senators at Capitol Hill. The meetings focused on addressing concerns over AI's potential and planning for upcoming AI models, signaling a proactive approach in managing AI's trajectory.

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