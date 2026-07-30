Meta's AI Ambitions: Cash Flow Crisis Amidst Legal Challenges

Meta Platforms has reported a staggering 91% decline in second-quarter free cash flow, highlighting the financial strain imposed by its ambitious AI initiatives, despite ambiguous prospects for return on investment. The parent company of Facebook reported free cash flow of $784 million, a sharp contrast to the $8.55 billion seen the previous year, causing its shares to fall 10% in extended trading.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated during an earnings call that significant resources are being allocated to training models, expanding the core business, and developing personal agents and new products, while also planning for large-scale customer engagements. Currently, with 32 operational or under-construction data centers worldwide, mostly in the U.S., Meta is adjusting its capital expenditure outlook, expecting up to $145 billion by 2026.

The firm's legal challenges further complicate the financial landscape. Recent court filings indicate that Meta faces potential penalties of $1.4 trillion from four states over allegations related to addicting young users to its platforms. This legal scrutiny adds to the mounting pressures on a company already grappling with high capital expenditures and tightening regulation in the U.S. and EU.