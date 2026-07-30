Kevin Warsh's Fed Tenure Begins with a 'Good Family ​Fight'

Kevin Warsh stepped into his role as the Federal Reserve chairman with a resolve for what he termed a 'good family fight.' His recent two-day policy meeting delivered just that, marking his second meeting in the role.

The Federal Open Market Committee saw three members dissent against Warsh's decision to maintain current interest rates, as noted in the published policy statement. This level of early opposition is unprecedented since the 1970s, based on FOMC dissent records from the St. Louis Fed.

With comparisons drawn to former Fed leaders like Arthur Burns and Paul Volcker, who also faced early dissent, Warsh's experience emphasizes the ongoing challenges within the Federal Reserve leadership regarding policy decisions.