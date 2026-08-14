Vietnam Bets on Starlink: Can Satellite Broadband Close Connectivity Gaps Without New Risks?

Starlink's commercial arrival in Vietnam is more than the launch of another internet service. It gives Hanoi a new tool for connecting locations that terrestrial networks struggle to reach, while simultaneously forcing policymakers to address a harder question: how much access should a foreign-operated satellite network have to a strategically important national communications market?

SpaceX's Starlink began accepting orders in Vietnam in August 2026 after receiving approval to operate under a controlled pilot framework. Residential plans reportedly start at about 1.13 million dong a month, while the pilot permits up to 600,000 terminals and runs until before January 1, 2031. Vietnam has also authorised four ground gateway stations.

Those restrictions reveal the significance of the policy. Vietnam is not simply opening its telecom market to Starlink. It is experimenting with satellite broadband while constructing regulatory boundaries around its operation.

Connecting the Places Fibre Cannot Easily Reach

The clearest potential benefit for Vietnam is geographical.

Vietnam already has extensive terrestrial telecommunications infrastructure, meaning Starlink is unlikely to compete with fibre primarily on price in major cities. The more consequential opportunity lies in mountainous areas, islands and other locations where building or maintaining terrestrial networks can be difficult.

Satellite broadband changes the infrastructure equation because the last connection to the customer does not require a fibre cable running to every home or a nearby mobile tower. A terminal with an adequate view of the sky can communicate with satellites in low-Earth orbit, while gateway stations and other network infrastructure connect that traffic onward.

That could make Starlink particularly relevant to remote households and businesses, as well as potentially maritime and emergency-connectivity applications if those services are authorised. Starlink Services Vietnam's registered activities reportedly include satellite telecommunications and services related to fixed internet access and satellite connectivity, though the exact commercial services currently available should be distinguished from what the company is legally registered to provide.

For disaster resilience, satellite connectivity also creates another potential communications layer. Vietnam regularly faces severe weather, and a network that is less dependent on the local last-mile terrestrial infrastructure could have value when conventional infrastructure is damaged. Whether Starlink will formally become part of disaster-response arrangements, however, remains.

The economic limitation is affordability.

Starlink's reported entry-level residential subscription is about 1.13 million dong per month, while reporting puts the Standard hardware cost at roughly 8.65 million dong in some areas. Those costs remain substantially above conventional fibre services, according to Vietnamese reporting.

That creates an important policy distinction: Starlink can help address a coverage problem without automatically solving an affordability problem.

The households most difficult to connect geographically may not necessarily be those best positioned to pay for satellite equipment and a comparatively expensive monthly subscription. If policymakers see satellite broadband as part of a wider universal-connectivity strategy, questions may eventually arise over institutional procurement, community access, or other mechanisms for making satellite connections economically viable in underserved areas.

Those possibilities should not be treated as existing policy commitments.

Hanoi Is Opening the Market, But Keeping Its Hand on the Network

The most revealing feature of Vietnam's Starlink experiment may be its regulatory architecture.

Vietnam has permitted Starlink to operate through a wholly foreign-owned local entity despite restrictions that would ordinarily affect foreign participation in telecommunications. At the same time, authorities have imposed a 600,000-terminal ceiling, a defined pilot period and domestic gateway requirements.

This combination suggests a policy of controlled technological opening rather than straightforward deregulation.

The government gains an opportunity to evaluate low-Earth-orbit satellite communications at commercial scale without immediately making the arrangement permanent. SpaceX gains access to the Vietnamese market, but within limits that preserve significant regulatory oversight.

The gateway requirement is particularly important.

Vietnamese authorities have authorised four Starlink gateway stations in Phu Tho, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City. The Radio Frequency Department has also imposed requirements concerning frequency use and avoiding harmful interference with authorised communications systems, including those serving defence and security purposes.

For policymakers, this makes Starlink a test involving several policy domains simultaneously: telecommunications competition, spectrum management, cybersecurity, foreign investment and national security.

Satellite networks complicate conventional telecom regulation because their infrastructure extends far beyond national territory. Governments regulate companies and users inside their borders, but the satellites themselves move across jurisdictions and are part of a globally operated network.

Vietnam's approach appears designed to capture the connectivity advantages of that architecture without surrendering domestic regulatory leverage.

The pilot's eventual outcome could therefore matter beyond SpaceX. If Vietnam later develops a permanent regulatory framework for low-Earth-orbit telecommunications, the Starlink experiment may help shape the rules applied to future satellite operators.

New Opportunities for Users, New Pressure for Telecom Players

For stakeholders, the effects will be uneven.

Consumers in locations with poor fixed broadband are the most obvious potential beneficiaries. Starlink creates an alternative where geography rather than market competition has traditionally constrained connectivity.

Businesses operating in remote locations could benefit for similar reasons. Logistics, construction and other operations outside strong terrestrial coverage areas could potentially use satellite broadband either as a primary connection or as network redundancy, subject to the availability and authorisation of appropriate Starlink plans.

Existing Vietnamese telecom operators face a more complicated impact.

Starlink is unlikely to immediately displace fibre broadband across densely connected cities because satellite service currently carries a considerable price premium. Instead, competition may initially be concentrated in underserved locations and specialised connectivity markets.

There is also scope for cooperation rather than pure competition. Vietnamese reporting identifies FPT Telecom as an early Starlink partner supporting gateway infrastructure at its Fornix HCM02 data centre.

This illustrates how satellite broadband can create a hybrid ecosystem in which global satellite infrastructure still relies on domestic data centres, gateways and terrestrial networks.

SpaceX, meanwhile, gains access to a sizeable Southeast Asian market and another foothold in a region where Starlink has been expanding country by country. Vietnam also gains exposure to SpaceX at a moment when its ambitions extend beyond connectivity: Vietnamese aerospace company VinSpace announced this week that SpaceX will launch its first satellites on a 2027 rideshare mission, underscoring the wider development of Vietnam's commercial space ambitions.

That broader relationship should not, however, be interpreted as evidence that the Starlink decision and Vietnam's domestic space strategy are part of a single coordinated policy unless authorities explicitly establish such a link.

The Real Test Begins After the Launch

The most important unanswered question is whether Starlink can convert technical availability into meaningful adoption.

A 600,000-terminal ceiling establishes the maximum permitted scale of the pilot, but it does not indicate how many Vietnamese customers will actually subscribe. Pricing could become the first constraint. Performance will be another.

Starlink advertises the advantages of low-Earth-orbit connectivity, but real-world satellite internet performance depends on network congestion, gateway infrastructure, routing and other conditions. Research into Starlink has shown that proximity to terrestrial internet infrastructure and points of presence can materially affect user experience, reinforcing the importance of the infrastructure surrounding the satellite network rather than satellite coverage alone.

Vietnam's four gateways will therefore deserve as much attention as the satellites overhead.

Policymakers should also watch where subscriptions emerge. If adoption becomes concentrated in remote communities and infrastructure-poor locations, Starlink could demonstrate that satellite broadband fills gaps left by terrestrial networks. If demand instead comes mainly from wealthier households, businesses and customers seeking backup connectivity, its role may prove more complementary and premium-oriented.

For telecom regulators, the trial will provide evidence on spectrum management, cybersecurity compliance, infrastructure requirements and the practical supervision of a foreign-controlled satellite operator.

For domestic telecom companies, it will reveal whether satellite broadband becomes a competitor, infrastructure partner or specialised service occupying markets that terrestrial networks cannot efficiently serve.

For SpaceX, Vietnam is ultimately a test of whether demand can justify long-term expansion while satisfying a comparatively controlled regulatory framework.

And for the Vietnamese government, the decisive moment may come closer to 2031.

Authorities will then have evidence on subscriber demand, network performance, security compliance, investment and the service's contribution to connectivity. They can use that experience to determine whether to extend the arrangement, modify its restrictions or develop a broader framework for satellite communications.

That is why Starlink's Vietnamese launch matters beyond its first subscribers. The immediate story is about internet access. The larger experiment is about whether Vietnam can use global satellite infrastructure to close connectivity gaps while retaining sufficient national control over the networks on which an increasingly digital economy depends.