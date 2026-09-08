Apple's Folding iPhone: A Gamechanger in AI and Luxury Tech

Apple's new CEO, John Ternus, is set to unveil a groundbreaking folding iPhone and an updated Siri assistant. Despite the high price, the folding phone is expected to dominate the market, and the revamped Siri could equal Google's AI. Investors remain optimistic due to Apple's loyal customer base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 15:31 IST
Apple's Folding iPhone: A Gamechanger in AI and Luxury Tech

Apple's new CEO, John Ternus, is preparing to reveal significant innovations at Cupertino headquarters, including a folding iPhone that could redefine the market, despite a hefty price tag of over $2,500. Analysts believe this could quickly position Apple as a leader in the nascent folding phone industry, leveraging the company's well-established brand and consumer loyalty.

The revamped Siri, enhanced with Google's AI technology, represents Ternus' opportunity to prove Apple's ability to compete in the AI domain. There's pressure on him to demonstrate that Apple's devices are the most effective for AI applications, influencing whether he continues Tim Cook's momentum or lags behind competitors.

While Apple's entrance into the folding phone sector is anticipated to be lucrative, it also faces regulatory hurdles. Updates to Siri may take years to approve in regions like China and Europe, but success in the U.S. market could bolster confidence abroad. As Ternus steps into the spotlight, Apple's strategic innovations are set to challenge rivals in both hardware and AI spheres.

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