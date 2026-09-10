Nvidia's Antitrust Dilemma: A Closer Look

The U.S. Justice Department has launched an investigation into Nvidia's activities to determine if it attempted to evade antitrust regulations. This relates to the chipmaker's licensing arrangement with AI chip startup Groq last year, according to The New York Times.

The report, which cites two anonymous sources familiar with the situation, highlights potential competitive issues within the rapidly evolving tech industry.

Despite The New York Times' claims, Reuters has yet to corroborate this development independently, leaving room for speculation and industry debate.