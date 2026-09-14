Market Jitters: AI and Oil Prices Shake Global Stocks

Global stocks experienced a downturn as AI shares tumbled and oil prices soared. Concerns over interest-rate hikes in the US and Japan, coupled with geopolitical tensions affecting oil supply, added to market unease. Meanwhile, AI sector leaders called for a development slowdown, impacting market confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 17:00 IST
Market Jitters: AI and Oil Prices Shake Global Stocks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stock markets faced a significant downturn on Monday, with AI shares leading the decline amid rising oil prices.

The drop was fueled by investor anxiety over potential interest-rate hikes in the United States and Japan, and heightened geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region.

AI sector giants, including OpenAI and Anthropic, urged a slowdown in development to manage risks, affecting market confidence further.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026