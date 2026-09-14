Market Jitters: AI and Oil Prices Shake Global Stocks
Global stocks experienced a downturn as AI shares tumbled and oil prices soared. Concerns over interest-rate hikes in the US and Japan, coupled with geopolitical tensions affecting oil supply, added to market unease. Meanwhile, AI sector leaders called for a development slowdown, impacting market confidence.
Global stock markets faced a significant downturn on Monday, with AI shares leading the decline amid rising oil prices.
The drop was fueled by investor anxiety over potential interest-rate hikes in the United States and Japan, and heightened geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region.
AI sector giants, including OpenAI and Anthropic, urged a slowdown in development to manage risks, affecting market confidence further.
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