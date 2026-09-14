AI Stocks Take a Hit Amid Safety Concerns

On Monday, Wall Street faced a decline in major indexes, driven by significant sell-offs in prominent AI stocks. This came in response to top executives warning about artificial intelligence safety risks and advocating for a deceleration in development. Leading the losses, Nvidia and Amazon saw premarket drops of 2.5% and 1%, respectively.

Industry leaders such as Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei, Elon Musk, and OpenAI's Sam Altman have all stressed the need to slow AI capabilities' advancement. The reassessment reflects the receding exuberance after AI's rapid development surge, posing concerns about the potential risks AI could entail in the future.

Market data indicated further downturns in chipmakers, with Intel, AMD, and Marvell Technology experiencing substantial declines as the markets pondered the long-term impact of the development slowdown. Investors remain divided on whether this marks a fleeting hurdle or signals deeper issues within the tech industry.