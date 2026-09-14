President Donald Trump has voiced strong opinions regarding what he describes as a "sick conspiracy" targeting artificial intelligence and data centers. During his remarks on Monday, he emphasized the perceived threats against this sector and highlighted the United States' capabilities to regulate and take legal action against AI companies.

Trump's comments have caused a stir in both political and technological circles, given the increasing importance of AI across various industries. His statements suggest possible upcoming regulatory measures aimed at AI technologies and companies involved in their development.

As discussions around artificial intelligence continue to evolve, Trump’s stance places a spotlight on the balance between innovation, regulation, and national security. This development comes as global leaders and tech giants navigate the complex terrain of emerging technologies.