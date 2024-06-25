Will support govt on LS Speaker choice if they give deputy speaker post to opposition: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 11:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Will support govt on LS Speaker choice if they give deputy speaker post to opposition: Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Traders Urge Government to Reopen Lipulekh Trade Route with China
Rajiv Kumar Urges Modi Government to Tackle Unemployment and Finalize Labour Codes
Justice A K Rajan Urges Tamil Nadu Government to Scrap NEET
Germany's Political Shake-Up: Rising Opposition, Faltering Coalition
Suresh Gopi Refutes Resignation Rumors, Reaffirms Pride in Modi Government Role