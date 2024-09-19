EU chief Ursula von der Leyen visits flood-stricken region in Europe and pledges billions of euros in swift aid, reports AP.
PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 19-09-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:43 IST
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen visits flood-stricken region in Europe and pledges billions of euros in swift aid, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Xi Jinping Unveils $51 Billion Investment, Infrastructure, and Job Creation Plan for Africa
China Pledges $51 Billion to Boost African Infrastructure and Jobs
India’s Public-Private Partnerships: Paving the Way for Infrastructure Growth Amid Challenges
Sikkim Chief Minister Meets JICA for Infrastructure Talks
UK and India Launch Trailblazing Infrastructure Financing Bridge