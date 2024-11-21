Code should be fully consistent with international law: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on proposed Code of Conduct for South China Sea.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 10:56 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 10:56 IST
